Wall of vacant building collapses amid rains in Thane district

Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) A wall in a single-storey unoccupied building collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said.

A wall collapsed on the first floor of the building in the Joshi Baug area of Kalyan, and no one was injured in the incident, the official said.

The building was demolished, as the remaining portion of the structure was in a precarious state, he said.

The building with six tenements was around 60 to 70 years old, and the civic authorities had issued a notice for a structural audit, which was not done, said Assistant Commissioner KDMC Tushar Sonawane.

The entire building had been vacated, he added.