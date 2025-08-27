Wall, shed collapse in Cuttack station during redevelopment work; no casualty

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) A portion of a wall, and a shed of a platform in Odisha's Cuttack railway station collapsed during ongoing redevelopment work on Wednesday, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said, adding that train movement was affected temporarily. Due to the wall collapse at platform number one, the roof of a shed also caved in and fell on the tracks, an officer of East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

“During redevelopment works at Cuttack railway station, some construction work was being carried out with adequate safety precautions. Unfortunately, at 3.45 pm, an old wall collapsed onto the platform, temporarily hampering train movement on Platforms 1 and 2,” the ECoR said in a statement.

Restoration work is already in progress, and the lines are expected to be cleared soon, it said.