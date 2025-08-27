Wall, shed collapse in Cuttack station during redevelopment work; one injured

Bhubaneswar, Aug 27 (PTI) A portion of a wall, and a shed of a platform in Odisha's Cuttack railway station collapsed during ongoing redevelopment work on Wednesday, officials said.

A person suffered minor injuries, they said, adding that train movement was affected temporarily.

Due to the wall collapse at platform number one, the roof of a shed also caved in and fell on the tracks, an officer of East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

“During redevelopment works at Cuttack railway station, some construction work was being carried out with adequate safety precautions. Unfortunately, at 3.45 pm, an old wall collapsed onto the platform, temporarily hampering train movement on Platforms 1 and 2,” the ECoR said in a statement.

Restoration work is already in progress, and the lines are expected to be cleared soon, it said.

According to an eyewitness, the incident took place soon after a Vande Bharat train passed the platform.

“It is stated that one person sustained minor injury in the incident and he has been hospitalised,” said Pradeep Kumar Behera, additional divisional railway manager (Operation) of Khurda Road Division.

“The structure that collapsed was very old. As redevelopment work was going on, no public was allowed near that stretch,” Behera said.

The restoration work is going on in full swing, and train service will be restored soon, he said.

Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said, “Soon after the incident, GRP, Fire Service, RPF and a medical team reached the spot. Now, the restoration work is going on.” PTI BBM NN