Walmart launches Centre for Tech Excellence at Indian Institute of Science

Bengaluru, Apr 19 (PTI) Walmart Global Tech (WGT) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here to launch the Walmart Centre for Tech Excellence, which will focus on solving foundational problems in Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Computer Systems and Theoretical Computer Science.

The centre will operate within IISc’s Department of Computer Science and Automation.

This initiative will bring on board and grant fellowships to highly-skilled Pre-doc, PhD and Post-doc candidates, a joint statement said on Friday.

Additionally, it will focus on nurturing a new generation of talent by mentoring students from tier-2 and tier-3 institutes in India through internships, workshops and Pre-doc opportunities, it said.

"It will also foster collaboration with leading international universities and help contribute to the global research community," the statement added. PTI RS ANE