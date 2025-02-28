Walmik Karad getting VIP treatment in jail, alleges NCP (SP) MP

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader and Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane on Friday alleged that minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, who is currently in jail in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was getting VIP treatment in prison.

He also said that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the VIP treatment to Karad in a Beed jail.

Talking to PTI Videos, Sonawane said, "NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and I will meet Amit Shah to draw to his attention the issue of VIP treatment being given to the accused Walmik Karad in the jail. There are serious extortion charges against him. It is not good for the country and law if this kind of treatment is being given to such an accused." "In the past also, I had written a letter to Amit Shah about the investigation in the case and VIP treatment given to Karad. I will write to him and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadvanis about the issue," he said.

"I have some WhatsApp chats and other proof related to it but it is not appropriate to share with the media at this time," he said.

Sonawane, who defeated BJP heavyweight Pankaja Munde in the Lok Sabha election from Beed district, said that Karad faces charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered allegedly for attempting to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy company in Beed. While seven individuals have been arrested for the crime, the primary accused, Krushna Andhale, remains at large.

Minister Munde has been under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after Karad was held in the extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder. However, Munde has maintained he has no connection with the sarpanch case.

Recently, the Maharashtra government appointed noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case. PTI PS MR NP