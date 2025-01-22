Walmik Karad sent in judicial custody; should not get bail, says Deshmukh's brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A court in Maharashtra's Beed on Wednesday remanded Walmik Karad, minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide who has been arrested in a case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, in 14-day judicial custody.

Karad was produced, through video link, before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases after the end of his SIT custody. The Special Investigation Team of the state police did not seek his further custody.

While the court remanded him in judicial custody, Dhananjay Deshmukh, the murder victim's brother said while talking to the media that no accused in the case should get bail as they had created an "atmosphere of terror".

In response to an application made by Karad's lawyers, the court allowed him to use, while in prison, a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine which helps to treat sleep apnea, a police official said.

Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep.

He was suffering from cough,cold and fever and was taken to the government hospital in the morning for a check-up but his vital parameters were stable, the official added.

Karad was on January 14 booked under the stringent MCOCA, following which the court remanded him in the custody of the SIT till January 22.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in central Maharashtra's Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9. Preliminary investigation indicated that Deshmukh had tried to resist an extortion attempt targeting an energy company.

Karad was originally arrested in the extortion case.

Deshmukh was killed because he was thought to be an obstacle in a plan to extort Rs 2 crore from an energy firm which operates wind mills in the area, and Karad was in contact with the killers over phone when the crime was executed, the SIT had told the court earlier.