Walmik Karad's surrender an orchestrated move, mockery of police, alleges NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) Opposition NCP (SP) on Tuesday dubbed the surrender of Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Maharashtra's Beed, as an orchestrated move and mockery of the state police.

Addressing a press conference, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad reiterated the demand to sack ruling NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet, alleging that Karad was his close aide.

While Karad has been booked for extortion, he should also be charged for murder, he demanded.

"This (Karad's surrender) is very shocking and suspicious. It creates doubts about the police. This is a mockery of the police. No wanted criminal can surrender, the police are not so weak," Awhad said.

Targeting Munde, Awhad asked can a person (Karad) close to a minister be interrogated despite the minister still being in the cabinet.

Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, surrendered before the police in Pune on Tuesday. Before turning himself in, he posted a video on social media, claiming that he was being linked to the murder for reasons of political vendetta.

NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule said Karad posting the video was shocking and distressing.

A person (Karad) makes a video viral and the same person is not to be found by the police, she said, expressing surprise over it.

"Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should call an all-party meet to ensure such incidents do not take place again. The government should show sensitivity towards the family," she said.

Deshmukh, who was sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed, was abducted and tortured to death in Beed's Kej tehsil on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company. Four persons were earlier arrested in the murder case, while Karad was named as a wanted accused in the extortion case.

Opposition has alleged that Karad was the "mastermind" of the murder, though he claimed before surrendering on Tuesday morning that his name was dragged in the case for reasons of political vendetta. PTI PR NP