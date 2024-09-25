Wangchuk expresses concern over environmental degradation in Himalayan region

Shimla, Sep 25 (PTI) Expressing concern over environmental degradation in the Himalayan region, noted environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday cautioned that the future generations would have to pay heavy cost for the damage caused to the environment by big companies and mining mafia.

Wangchuk, who is on a "padyatra" (foot march) along with 150 other volunteers from Ladakh to Delhi, was interacting with media persons at Nalagarh in Solan district.

"I am worried about emerging situation in Ladakh and entire Himalayan region as the government was working under the pressure of big companies and mining mafia and the people of Ladakh have launched a campaign against it and the padyatra is part of the campaign" he said, adding that the yatra was getting overwhelming response and support from people.

Wangchuk said the government has not fulfilled the promises made during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and there was a strong resentment among the people of Ladakh and the demand of statehood for Ladakh is also being raised.

The yatra was accorded a rousing welcome at Nalagarh and besides arranging food, medical checkup of the marchers was also conducted and medicines were distributed.

Wangchuk said that the delegation would meet the president, prime minister and other ministers in Delhi and plead for accepting their demands.

He said that the delegation would also meet the opposition leaders and plead for accepting their demands, which included statehood and two Lok Sabha seats from Ladakh.

Efforts would be made to meet the opposition leaders to apprise them about the situation, he added. PTI BPL AS AS