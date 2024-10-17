Wangchuk expresses concern over fake reports on Ladakh; hunger strike enters 12th day

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday expressed concern over fake news about the Ladakh protest being shared on social media, and urged police to take cognisance.

In a post on X, he said several posts are being shared online which are spreading misinformation with an aim to "disrupt" the Save Ladakh movement.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk and other Ladakhi activists continued their indefinite hunger strike for the 12th day on Thursday at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan.

Tagging a misleading post shared on X, Wangchuk said, "So sad to see people stoop so low for some rupees." "Using 2022 footage to instigate people, when actually the issue is settled and a Buddhist temple is already being built in Kargil. They don't realise that this could spark a communal riot. I hope our authorities take action. Defamation case will of course follow," he said.

"The Save Ladakh movement is picking up. We are only demanding that the BJP-led government fulfils its promises it made in the manifestos in 2019 and 2020. Instead of fulfilling its own promises, they are trying to disrupt the movement, especially on social media where an entire troll army is engaged in attempts to discredit the movement," Wangchuk said in a video message on X.

He said a video being shared on social media claiming that a group of Buddhists are marching to Kargil over the issue of a Buddhist temple is over 2-year-old. This issue is being falsely claimed to be recent, he added.

"Even at that time, the particular group was supported by a political party, and Manipur-like situation was being created in Ladakh, but we were saved because people of Ladakh acted wisely and resolved the issue," he said in the message in Hindi.

He said a portion of land has been given in Kargil for the construction of the Buddhist temple, work on which has already started.

"It is sad that miscreants are trying to create disturbance in a peaceful area. The crime branch should take cognisance and take action. It should be reported. We need to question what kind of mentality this (such fake news) aims to promote," the activist added.

On Thursday, the indefinite hunger strike by the Ramon Magsaysay awardee activist and others entered the 12th day. Around 25 people from Ladakh are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the Ladakh Bhawan since October 6, demanding a meeting with top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss their demands.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. They were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation. PTI AO RPA