Wangchuk expresses remorse over violence in Leh, says frustration among youth was trigger

Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday expressed sadness over the incidents of violence in Leh and blamed the frustration building in the youth for the incidents that unfolded.

Addressing an online press conference, Wangchuk said two of the protesters, a 72-year-old man and a woman (62), were taken to a hospital on Tuesday, and said it was most likely the immediate trigger for the violent protest.

The climate activist, who was leading a hunger strike in Leh over the demand for Sixth Schedule and statehood, called off the hunger strike after a large number of youths took to the streets.

Wangchuk said frustration had been building in the youth as the peaceful protests were not yielding any results. He also said there are reports that three to five youths were killed.