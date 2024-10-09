Wangchuk, supporters continue hunger strike on day 4

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Sonam Wnagchuk , who is on a hunger strike for the last four days, on Wednesday said a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh came to him last night, extended his support, and also gave him some mosquito repellent.

"Someone came around 10.30-11 pm, and brought herbal mosquito repellent for us. He stayed away from the gate, and said he did not want to be captured in any CCTV camera," Wangchuk, on strike with several of his supporters since Sunday, said on X.

"He said he is with the RSS, and close to BJP. He said we have our sympathy with you, and people of Ladakh, but we cannot come out openly," he said.

"Yesterday, BJP leader Naresh ji came with a special message from Murli Manohar Joshi ji. This makes us feel people rise above party, religion, when it is about justice. They are not blind followers, they can differentiate between right and wrong," he added.

Another protester said they have not yet been approached by the government.

"Our protest is continuing. This morning, several members had low blood pressure," a group member told PTI.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule Constitution. They were detained at the capital's Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The group is demanding a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation. PTI AO AO VN VN