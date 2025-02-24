Want a Jammu and Kashmir where no life is lost due to terrorism: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) There is peace in Jammu and Kashmir and this peace has to be permanent, and the Narendra Modi government's aim is to make a Jammu and Kashmir where no life is lost due to terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Monday.

Interacting with youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir who have come to the national capital under the Watan Ko Jano youth exchange programme, Shah also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had equal rights over the entire country, like the people of any other state, and the entirety of India looked at the people of the Union Territory with love and respect.

When terrorism comes to an end, there is no need for the deployment of police and that day is not far, he added.

"When there is peace, no police will be required. This message has to be carried by you to your friends, family and villages... When you go home, tell your friends, neighbours that the entire country is living in peace and the people of Jammu and Kashmir should also live in peace," Shah said.

There is peace in Jammu and Kashmir and this peace has to be permanent and "our aim is to make a Jammu and Kashmir where no life is lost due to terrorism", he added.

"Violence brings nothing. Due to the decades of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, 36,000 people lost their lives," the home minister said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made the country equal for all by abrogating Article 370 and, now, the people of Jammu and Kashmir had equal rights anywhere in India, like the people of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat or Rajasthan.

"You have rights over Jammu and Kashmir. Is it not good that you also have equal rights over the other 29 states of the country? Like Jammu and Kashmir, the whole country is yours," he said.

Peace is most important for everyone and, under the Modi government, peace and development have come to Jammu and Kashmir, hospitals, roads and bridges have come, infrastructure has been created, he added.

"The entire country looks at the people of Jammu and Kashmir with love and respect. It is because peace is prevalent there. It is because of peace, development is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir," the home minister said.

There are 30 states in the country and Jammu and Kashmir is one of them. Together, all these 30 states become India, he said.

"Our country is our home. If you don't step out of Jammu and Kashmir, you will not be able know the country. So, don't you think that you should visit and know the country well? In your next school vacation, you must visit any of the states along with your parents. If required, have a fight at home but you must visit one of the states," he added.

In the past 10 years, terrorism has come to an end in Jammu and Kashmir, incidents of blasts and stone pelting have come to an end, and schools are opening regularly, the home minister noted.

Shah said there was no theatre earlier and no one could go to watch a film.

There was no 'tazia' procession but, now, all these are happening, he said.

Elections were held for local bodies and 36,000 people elected as panch, sarpanch. All these have happened in the past 10 years, he added.

"When the country will progress, you will progress too. As much as the country progresses, becomes modern, you will also become prosperous. This is what Prime Minister Modi is doing," he said.

The world's tallest railway bridge is now located in Jammu and Kashmir, Asia's longest tunnel is located in the Union Territory. It is the only place with two AIIMS and two IIMs, Shah said.

Twenty-four colleges, eight universities have been established in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 10 years, he said.

Shah also asked the youngsters not to leave their studies midway as there were many opportunities available to them throughout the country due to initiatives taken by the Modi government.