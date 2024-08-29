Want Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat to work together: Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

Udaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) BJP state in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Thursday said the work tribal leader and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MP from Banswara Rajkumar Roat wants to do can only be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rajkumar Roat will gradually understand that whatever he wants to do, it is not going to happen by sitting in the lap of the Congress. This work can only be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Agarwal.

"I want Banswara MP Rajkumar Roat to become a big leader and to work together for the development of his area. Our government is in Rajasthan and in Delhi. We all should work for the development of the region," he told reporters during his Udaipur visit.

"The tribal people know very well that in the 75 years of independence, if anyone has really empowered them politically, economically and socially, then it is Modi ji. I am sure that Rajkumar Roat ji will understand this," Agarwal said.

Roat, a two-time MLA, won the Lok Sabha elections from Banswara by defeating BJP candidate and former Congress minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya with a margin of 2.47 lakh votes.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had at the last moment decided to leave the Banswara seat without formally announcing an alliance with the BAP and directed its candidate to withdraw nomination but the party candidate disobeyed the directions and contested the polls and secured the fourth position.

Agarwal and BJP state president Madan Rathore are on Udaipur tour in view of the upcoming by-elections on six seats.

The by-elections are to be held on Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi and Salumber assembly seats.

The Salumber seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA Amrit Lal Meena died recently while the rest five seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha elections this year. PTI SDA AS