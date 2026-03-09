Want Chirag to be Bihar CM; let NDA leaders decide: LJP(RV) MP

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti on Monday said his party members want to see Union minister Chirag Paswan as the next chief minister of Bihar, adding that a final decision will be taken by senior NDA leaders.

Asked about posters coming up in Bihar's capital Patna demanding that Paswan should be made the Bihar chief minister, Bharti said it is the desire of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) members.

"People have this wish... but this is our personal view," Bharti said.

"Senior leaders of NDA will decide who will be the next chief minister," he said.

Kumar, the JD(U) chief, on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Rajya Sabha polls, bringing the curtains down on his tenure as the longest-serving CM of Bihar. His move comes months after he led the NDA to a landslide victory in the assembly elections held in November last year. PTI AO KSS KSS