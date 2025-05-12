Want Delhi to become No.1 state in country, says CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that she has committed to the Almighty that she would fulfil the responsibility of building a developed Delhi.

"I want Delhi to become the number one state in the country in all aspects," she said while attending the 36th annual function of the Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

Gupta assured the public that the Delhi government belonged to the people and would work for their welfare. "We will walk together, shoulder to shoulder, step by step," she said.

During the function, she extended greetings to devotees and community members and expressed gratitude for being invited to the cultural and spiritual event.

She said the atmosphere of the temple reminded her of other South Indian temples she had visited in the past and added that the Malayali community living in Delhi had successfully recreated the same sacred and cultural environment.

"I want to thank the community here for trusting me and electing me as the chief minister," she added.

At the function, she also urged people to register under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and said the health scheme would ensure access to quality healthcare and financial protection.

The annual function, attended by hundreds of devotees, featured traditional rituals, bhajans and cultural performances. The Uttaraguruvayurappan Temple, established in 1989, is an important spiritual and cultural centre for the Malayali community in Delhi.