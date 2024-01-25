Want Himachal Pradesh to become centre of innovation, entrepreneurship: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted residents of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day and said she wants the state to become a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Indian Union on January 25, 1971.

"I heartily congratulate all the residents of the state on the 'Statehood Day' of Himachal Pradesh. The amazing natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh, the centre of both spirituality and bravery, has been attracting everyone for centuries," Murmu said in Hindi, in a post on X.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के 'पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस' पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को मैं हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। अध्यात्म और वीरता, दोनों के केंद्र हिमाचल प्रदेश की अद्भुत प्राकृतिक सुंदरता सदियों से सभी को आकर्षित करती रही है। मैं चाहती हूँ कि यह राज्य नवाचार तथा उद्यमशीलता का भी केंद्र बने।… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2024

"I want the state to also become a centre of innovation and entrepreneurship. I wish that all the people of Himachal Pradesh move forward by maintaining a balance between tradition and modernity and contribute immensely to nation building," she added.