Want J-K youth to be 'daring, adventurous and strong': LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said he wanted the local youth to be “daring, adventurous and strong” as speedy development of the society largely depends on productivity of its youth.

Sinha was speaking at the sixth annual day celebration of the Guidance & Career Counselling Cell for Youth Development in the Samba district.

“I want the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to be daring, adventurous and strong. I want our youth to be unshakably strong in their morals and ideals. I firmly believe that our youth must show the way to the world by carrying age-old traditional values in one hand and modern scientific tools in the other,” the LG said.

He observed that speedy and inclusive development of the society largely depends on productivity of its youth.

“To realise the progress that we have envisaged for J-K, we need to secure the health and well-being of our youth at the local level. The GCC is working with the administration to achieve this goal through infrastructure and coaching,” he said.

Sinha also spoke on the steps taken by the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower the youth to lead the development of Jammu Kashmir and the nation.

"Future-oriented and progressive policies in sectors like education, industries, skill development, sports, agriculture, infrastructure, innovation, entrepreneurship, and transparent and merit-based recruitments have kindled brighter hope for our talented youth," he said.