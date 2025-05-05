Want my BSF jawan brother be brought back home quickly: Mamata

Kolkata, May 5 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the continued custody of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw by Pakistan Rangers.

Banerjee said that both the state government and the Trinamool Congress are in touch with the jawan’s family, who reside in Rishra.

"This is a very sad matter. Our party leader Kalyan Banerjee is in contact with Shaw's family, and the state government is also maintaining communication with them. I want my brother from Rishra to be brought back to the country as quickly as possible," she told reporters.

Shaw was taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers after he inadvertently crossed the border while on duty on April 23.

Shaw's wife Rajani had recently travelled to Pathankot and spoke to senior BSF officers and sought clarity on her husband's condition and efforts made to bring him back to the country. PTI SCH MNB