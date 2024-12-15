Want Rajya Sabha to debate Constitution 'if BJP does not disrupt': Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien said on Sunday his party wants the House to run and the debate on the Constitution to be taken up "if the BJP does not disrupt Parliament".

Blaming the ruling BJP for disruptions after the Upper House last week witnessed multiple adjournments and heated exchanges involving the opposition, treasury benches and the Chair, the TMC leader said they wanted people's issues to be discussed.

After the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is set to take up on Monday a debate on 75 years of the Constitution in the backdrop of a proposed no-trust motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by Opposition parties which have submitted a notice for it.

The debate on the Constitution has been the key demand of the opposition for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Multiple adjournments over the Adani row, Soros issue and the no-trust notice had marred the proceedings of the House last week.

Asked about the debate scheduled to be taken in the House for Monday, O'Brien said, "We want Parliament to run, we want to raise issues affecting people." "If the BJP does not disrupt Parliament again, we will take up the debate on the Constitution and expose them," O'Brien told reporters on Sunday.

According to sources, 10-11 MPs will participate in the debate, and speak for 3-4 minutes each. They said it would also showcase the "diversity" of their party.

The MPs will highlight the essence of ten keywords from the Preamble of the Constitution, speaking on themes like equality, justice, sovereignty, independence, democracy and socialism.

The TMC has 12 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. However, MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy has been sidelined for his criticism of the party during the RG Kar protests.

The opposition's move to seek impeachment of Dhankhar led to pandemonium in Rajya Sabha on Friday, with opposition and treasury benches clashing over the issue and the chairperson saying it is not a campaign against him but against the farmer community to which he belongs.

The proceedings of the House were adjourned for the day in the first hour itself, but not before Dhankhar said he was a farmer's son and would not "show weakness".

The Rajya Sabha will hold the debate on December 16 and 17, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha held the debate on December 13 and 14, with the opposition parties attacking the BJP-led central government accusing it of undermining the Constitution.

In his reply on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of repeatedly mutilating the Constitution, having "tasted blood" in its "greed" for power. Modi asserted that his government's policies and decisions since 2014 have been aimed at boosting India's strength and unity in line with the vision of the Constitution. PTI AO RT RT