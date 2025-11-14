Now we will throw out 'jungle raj' from West Bengal: PM Modi

New Delhi: Hailing the massive mandate for the NDA in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday vowed to throw out 'jungle raj' from West Bengal and said that just as river Ganga flows to Bengal through Bihar, this victory has cleared the path for the BJP's victory there also.

Addressing party workers and supporters at the BJP headquarters here, Modi said the Congress has become 'Muslimleegi Maowadi Congress -- MMC' and will witness a big split soon. In a swipe at the top Congress leadership, he said some 'naamdars' within the party are drowning everyone with them.

During his address, PM Modi wore a 'gamchha' with Mithila painting as a symbolic gesture to connect with the people of Bihar.

He said the victory in Bihar has given a new "M-Y -- Mahila and Youth" formula with the people destroying the "communal M-Y formula of the jungle raj people".

He said Bihar is the land which gave India the pride of being the mother of democracy, and the same land has ensured that the people attacking democracy "bite the dust".

"Bihar has shown again that lies are defeated and people's trust wins," Modi said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Modi said it has no positive vision for the country and he had warned the Congress' allies that the party is a parasite and a liability for them.

He said the Bihar assembly win is the beginning of a new era and the state will progress faster in the next five years.

Bihar will witness new industries, investments and jobs for youth, and prove its might to the world, Modi said.

This victory has strengthened people's confidence in the Election Commission, the prime minister said.

He also hailed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and congratulated NDA allies for the electoral win.

"The people of Bihar, with this massive victory and their unshakable confidence, have taken the state by storm ('garda uda diya')," he said in Bihar's lingo.

In an apparent reference to the Muslim-Yadav ('M-Y')support base of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Modi said in Bihar, some parties had formulated an "M-Y formula" but today's victory has given a new "positive M-Y -- Mahila and Youth" formula.

"Today, Bihar is among the states with a high youth population, and these youths belong to all religions and castes. Their wishes, aspirations and their dreams have destroyed the communal M-Y formula of the 'jungle raj' people," Modi said in a swipe at the Opposition.

He said the Bihar polls have also shown that the voters, especially the young ones, take the purification of the electoral list seriously.

The youth of Bihar have also extended tremendous support to the revision of electoral rolls, he said.

Modi also hailed the Election Commission for ensuring that elections take place smoothly and recalled how violence was the norm during the 'jungle raj', an apparent reference to the RJD rule.

His remarks come at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging "vote chori" in state polls and accusing the EC of colluding with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.

Modi said the victory in Bihar had infused new energy in BJP workers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal.