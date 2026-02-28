Want to carry forward values of equality, non-discrimination: TMC's RS candidate Guruswamy

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, one of the candidates of the TMC for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, on Saturday said she wants to carry forward the values of equality, fraternity and non-discrimination during her term as an MP.
In a post on X on Saturday, Guruswamy said she looks forward to representing the people of West Bengal and serving the people of India.
"I am deeply honoured to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the All India Trinamool Congress I am grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms. Mamata Banerjee for reposing her faith in me," she said.
"Our Constitution's values of equality, fraternity & non-discrimination have guided my life & work,I hope to carry these ideals forward into Parliament." "I look forward to representing the interests of the people of West Bengal & to serve 'We the People' of India," she added.
Guruswamy is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court who was among the lawyers representing petitioners in the landmark constitutional challenge that led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India through the reading down of Section 377 of the IPC in 2018.
Her induction is seen as an attempt to sharpen the TMC's constitutional articulation and strengthen its voice within the opposition INDIA bloc.
TMC on Friday announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, as five West Bengal seats are set fall vacant. Besides Guruswamy, Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo, former West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and actor Koel Mallick will be their candidates.
In all, the Election Commission has issued notifications for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states. Polling has been scheduled for March 16, with nominations open until March 5. PTI AO AMJ AMJ