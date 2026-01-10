Want to live in peace with Kukis, but infiltration concerns must be addressed: Arambai Tenggol chief

Imphal, Jan 10 (PTI) Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol's chief Korou Nganba Khuman on Saturday said he does not view all Kukis as enemies and is keen on peaceful coexistence, but a lasting resolution to the conflict would require addressing concerns over demographic imbalance caused by illegal immigration.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Imphal, he said Kukis who have been living in Manipur should stay, but illegal immigrants must be identified through mechanisms like the NRC.

"We don't see every Kuki as our enemy. We want to live and coexist peacefully. However, as there are issues related to demographic imbalance, drugs and illegal immigration, there should be a mechanism like the NRC with a base year so that illegal immigrants can be identified," he said.

"Definitely, those Kukis who have been living in the state have to and should stay. Illegal immigration is a known fact and not a fiction. For a lasting solution, the problems related to demographic imbalance, drugs and illegal immigrants have to be addressed appropriately," he added.

Khuman urged elected representatives to prioritise the interests of the state "before anything else".

Asked about Arambai Tenggol, he said, "We are always prepared and will continue to remain in existence in peace. But, we will come out whenever required." Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur left at least 260 people dead and rendered thousands homeless since May 2023. The northeastern state is under President's Rule at present. PTI CORR SOM