Want to make India global sporting powerhouse: Mandaviya opens Khelo India Water Sports Festival

Srinagar, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government wants to make India a global sporting powerhouse as he declared the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake here open through a video message.

The three-day event, which concludes on August 23, will feature more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories competing in five events. While rowing, canoeing and kayaking will have 24 medals up for grabs, shikara sprints, dragon boat race, and water skiing will be demonstration events.

"Today, when athletes step into Kashmir's Dal Lake with zeal and enthusiasm to create history, the sight will not only thrill all sports lovers, but will also present to the world a powerful picture of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India)," Mandaviya said.

Since 2014, when the BJP formed government with Narendra Modi as the prime minister, "we have been clear in our vision to make India a global sporting powerhouse", he said.

"Under the Khelo India Games, we started organising sporting events across the country. We are proud to introduce the Khelo India Water Games in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Through the Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy), we want to make sports the culture of the nation. With the goal of Har Ghar Khel, Ghar Ghar Khel (sports in every home), our government has been consistently working in this direction for the past 11 years," he said.

The Union minister said that last week, the National Sports Governance Bill was passed in Parliament. "Through this, we have now moved towards historic reforms not only in sports but also in sports governance," he added.

Addressing the event, Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, who was present here, said it is PM Modi's dream to improve the sporting culture of the nation. "I think these games and the Winter Games provide wonderful opportunities," Khadse added. PTI SSB NSD NSD