Want to see Dalits, weaker sections assume leadership position in every institution: Rahul

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he was waiting for the day when Dalits and weaker sections assume leadership position in every institution of India, as he reiterated the need for a country-wide caste census.

Gandhi, during an address at the birth anniversary function of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Jaglal Choudhary here, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were against the Constitution as it guarantees the rights of Dalits and the downtrodden.

“There is no participation of Dalits and the downtrodden in the present power structure and institutions of the country... There is a need for a caste census across India to identify the exact number of Dalits, minorities and weaker sections of society,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha arrived in Patna on Wednesday morning after casting his vote in the Delhi assembly elections.

“I am waiting for the day when Dalits and weaker sections will be in leadership position in every institution of the country... and I will continue my fight for the cause of the downtrodden,” Gandhi asserted.