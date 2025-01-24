Wanted accused booked under MCOCA arrested in Thane district

Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old accused booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and wanted for theft and chain-snatching cases has been arrested in Thane district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, the crime branch apprehended Ali Sarfraz Jaffri alias Shetty in Bhiwandi town on Wednesday, senior inspector Janardhan Sonawane said.

He said the police seized stolen goods worth Rs 2.65 lakh, including a motorcycle, from the accused.

The official said the man was involved in vehicle thefts and chain snatching and had 14 cases to his name at different police stations. PTI COR ARU