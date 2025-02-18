Wanted accused in Torres scam now launched investment scheme in Bulgaria, verification on: Cops

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police, which is probing the Torres investment scam, has received information that the wanted accused in the case have launched similar investment schemes in Bulgaria as well, officials said on Tuesday.

The EOW officials are now trying to verify the information of those investment schemes launched under a different company name, an official said.

"Once the information is verified, it will be shared with the law enforcement agencies in Bulgaria through an official channel," he said.

Police have so far arrested six persons in the case, while nine others are wanted - eight of them from Ukraine and one from Turkey.

While investigating the scam, it came to light that 12,783 investors were duped of Rs 130 crore by the accused persons.

The EOW has recovered property worth Rs 35 crore, which also includes cash.

The probe agency has also sought permission from the court to conduct an auction of cars, furniture, electrical equipment used by the company, the official said.

"If these things go well, then around Rs 40 crore of the investors can be returned," he said.

Platinum Hern Pvt Ltd, owner of Torres jewellery brand, is accused of cheating investors of crores of rupees through a combination of Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes. The firm duped them by promising attractive returns on investment. PTI DC NP