Wanted cattle smuggler nabbed in Uttarakhand after encounter, say police

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Dec 3 (PTI) A man wanted in multiple cases of murder, cattle theft and cow slaughter was arrested on Tuesday following an exchange of fire with the police at Kichha in the Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said.

During the exchange of the fire, Tasleem Qureshi (48) was injured in the leg and was later taken to a government hospital in Kichha for treatment, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra said.

A bag containing 20 kg of meat, suspected to be beef, and an illegal pistol have been seized from the accused, a resident of Qureshi Mohalla here, the police officer said.

Mishra said Qureshi has multiple cases of murder, buffalo theft and cow slaughter registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Information about his criminal history is being gathered from Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Acting on the information, a police team reached Qureshi Mohalla and found the accused riding a motorcycle that had a bag dangling from it. Upon noticing the accused, the police team chased Qureshi who entered a mango orchard.

An encounter ensued in the orchard during which Qureshi was injured in the leg, the SSP said, adding his motorcycle had no number plates. PTI COR ALM ALM NSD NSD