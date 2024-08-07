Wanted contract killer shot dead in encounter with STF in UP

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) A wanted contract killer was gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Mathura district on Wednesday morning, an official statement said.

The criminal, Pankaj Yadav, used to work for the late gangsters-turned-politicians Mukhtar Ansari and Mohammad Shahabuddin and other gangs, it said.

Around 5.20 am, Yadav was injured in the encounter with the STF that took place in the Farah police station area and was taken to the nearest health centre for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the statement said.

Yadav's accomplice managed to escape. Searches are being conducted in nearby areas to nab him, it said.

A .32 bore pistol, a revolver and a two-wheeler were recovered from the spot.

A native of Tahirapur village in Mau district, Yadav had over three dozen criminal cases pending against him and a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest, according to the statement.