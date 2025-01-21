Wanted criminal, 3 aides killed in encounter in UP; cop sustains gunshot wounds

Lucknow: A wanted criminal and his three associates were gunned down in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Shamli district, officials said on Tuesday.

An STF inspector also suffered multiple gunshots in the exchange of fire that took place in the Jhinjhina area of Shamli district during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

"On the intervening night of January 20-21, Mustafa Kagga gang member Arshad along with three others -- Manjeet, Satish and one unknown accomplice -- were injured in a police engagement with STF Meerut team. They have succumbed to injuries during the encounter," said UP STF, Law and Order, Additional Director General of Police, Amitabh Yash.

"Arshad was wanted in a robbery case from Police Station Behat, Saharanpur. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared on him by the ADG of Meerut Zone. A dozen cases of robbery, dacoity and murder were registered against Arsad," he added.

Yash said that Inspector Sunil, who was leading the STF team, received multiple gunshot wounds during the encounter and was admitted to Amritdhara Hospital in Karnal.

Sunil was later referred to the Medanta in Gurugram, he added.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police said.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), an elite wing of the state police, primarily deals with organised crime and criminals.