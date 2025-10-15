Wanted criminal, accomplice arrested after encounter in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 15 (PTI) A notorious criminal wanted in multiple cases was arrested along with his accomplice after a brief encounter with police on the Bichor-Indana road here, officials said on Wednesday.

Police arrested Abid and his accomplice Jahid Hussain, both residents of Nuh, following the encounter on Tuesday, and seized a motorcycle and an illegal firearm from the spot, they said.

Abid, who suffered a bullet injury during the exchange of fire, is being treated at a hospital, while Jahid is being questioned by police.

Abid was wanted in around a dozen cases, including for robbery, murder, attempt to murder, cow smuggling, illegal weapons possession, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police were on patrol on Indana road on Tuesday when they received information about the movement of the accused in the area with the intention of smuggling cows, DSP Punhana Jitender Rana said.

Acting on the tip-off, police put up a barricade on the road. Seeing the police, the bike-borne accused tried to escape by taking a U-turn but the bike skidded on the road, the DSP said.

As Abid opened fire on the police, one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of ASI Suraj, the officer said.

When police fired back, one bullet hit Abid on his right leg before the cops overpowered him and Jahid.

"According to police records, Abid is a notorious criminal with more than a dozen cases registered against him for serious crimes," the DSP said.

Abid had been booked for cow smuggling, assault and under the Arms Act in 2020. He was also booked under the POCSO Act in 2022, the officer said.

Several cases were registered against him in 2023, including for murder, the DSP said. PTI COR SHS ARI