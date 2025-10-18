Wanted criminal, aide of Delhi gangster held after police encounter in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Oct 18 (PTI) A wanted criminal and close associate of a Delhi-based gangster was arrested following a police encounter in Ghaziabad early Saturday, police said.

Kailash of Agroula village in the Loni subdivision was allegedly extorting money from sand mining contractors on behalf of the jailed gangster. He sustained a bullet injury in one of his legs during the encounter.

"Kailash is a key aide of Deepak, a notorious criminal currently lodged in Mandoli Jail in northeast Delhi. Kailash and his associates were overseeing an operation to extort money from contractors working near Pachayra village in Loni, close to the banks of the Yamuna River," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Teela Mod police initiated a checking drive. When signalled to stop, Kailash, who was riding a motorcycle, attempted to flee but lost control and crashed into a roadside tree.

"He then ran into nearby fields and opened fire on the police team. Police retaliated, and he was shot in one of his legs," the officer said.

During interrogation, Kailash confessed that he had demanded Rs 1 lakh per month from a contractor on Deepak's instructions, threatening to kill him if he failed to pay.

"An FIR has been lodged against Kailash and his accomplices for extortion," the officer said. PTI COR CDN RHL