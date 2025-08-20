Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Police in Faridabad have arrested a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000 after a brief encounter and seized an illegal .32 bore pistol from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

Nitin Rohtakiya suffered a gunshot wound to his leg in the encounter and was admitted to a local hospital, from where he was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, police said.

Rohtakiya was involved in a firing incident at Tilpat village around 20 days ago, they added.

According to police, Rohtakiya, a resident of Pall village in Faridabad, was wanted in 17 cases.

On July 30, miscreants opened fire at the house of Om Prakash, a resident of Tilpat village. Police arrested two accused – Prince and Vikas – for the firing while the main accused, Rohtakiya, was absconding, police said.

On Tuesday night, the DLF crime branch received a tip-off about Rohtakiya’s movement near the Naya Palla bridge. When intercepted by police, Rohtakiya opened fire at them in a bid to escape. As police fired back, one bullet hit the accused on the leg.

“The accused was wanted for assault and extortion. We will interrogate him after he is discharged from the hospital,” said a spokesperson for Faridabad Police. PTI COR ARI