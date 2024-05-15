Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter in Haryana's Nuh

Nuh, May 15 (PTI) The Haryana police have arrested a wanted criminal after a brief encounter near Silkho hill here, police said on Wednesday.

Imran, the arrested accused, received a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to hospital, they added.

The accused, who hails from Tirwara village in Nuh district, was wanted for nearly a dozen cases of attempt to murder, robberies and other serious crimes, according to the police.

The incident took place near the hilly area of Silkho village on Nuh-Tauru road at around 1 am on Wednesday, they said.

The police said they got a tip-off that Imran was coming from Nuh towards Tauru riding a stolen motorcycle and carrying weapons, following which a police barricade was put up at a spot on the Nuh-Tauru road.

"When the accused came on a bike, the police team asked him to stop but he did not. Seeing himself surrounded by the police, he opened fire on the cops," a police spokesperson said.

The accused was shot in his leg while trying to escape and was later admitted to medical college in Nalhar, he said.

A country made pistol, a stolen motorcycle and two cartridges were recovered from his possession, the police said.

An FIR was registered against Imran under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act at Sadar Tauru police station, the spokesperson said. PTI COR SUN RPA