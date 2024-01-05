Wanted criminal arrested after brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old man wanted in 15 different criminal cases was arrested from the Tughlakabad area here after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Friday.

The accused Sarfaraz was arrested on Monday with one pistol and a live cartridge, they added.

According to the police, a team was deployed to track him as the accused frequently kept changing his hideouts to evade arrest.

Based on a tip-off, a team was sent to Tughlakabad where Sarfaraz was spotted on a scooter, the police said.

When he parked his scooter near the boundary wall of the Tughlakabad Fort, a police team reached the spot and asked him to surrender, they said.

Sarfaraz, however, whipped out a pistol and fired a round. However, the police team overpowered the accused and arrested him, they added.

Sarfaraz has been involved in more than 15 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, theft and Arms Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

He, along with an associate, had robbed one Shyam Sunder of Rs 1.53 lakh at gunpoint in the Bhalaswa dairy area here, they added. PTI BM RPA