Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in Haryana's Nuh

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) In a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Police, a man wanted in multiple criminal cases was arrested from Nuh after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shakir alias Janu, was injured in an exchange of fire during his arrest, an officer said, adding that he received a bullet in his leg.

Police said he was travelling on a motorbike when he was stopped by a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police.

The officer said Janu was allegedly involved in the murder of a Delhi Police head constable and firing at the residence of a Haryana legislator.

He was also declared as proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases in Delhi and had a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest, the officer said.

"We received specific information regarding Shakir's whereabouts in the Tauru area after which a team promptly coordinated with the local police of Nuh and jointly laid a trap at the location where Shakir was seen riding a motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said.

When Shakir was signalled to stop and surrender, he attempted to escape by firing at the police team, said the DCP.

"In self-defence, the police retaliated, in which Shakir sustained bullet injuries on both of his legs and he was swiftly taken to the government hospital in Nuh, Haryana, for treatment," said the police officer. PTI ALK BM SKY MNK MNK MNK