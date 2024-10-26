Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A man with over a dozen criminal cases against him was arrested following a police encounter in which he was shot in the leg, officials said on Saturday.

Police had been on the look out for Shadab alias Chuha who is a wanted criminal under the the Gangster Act and had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area, they said.

According to police, cops from the Lisadi Gate police station was checking "suspicious people and vehicles" near Charkhamba Tiraha in Meerut.

During the checking, an attempt was made to stop a bike rider, but he started tried to flee and fired at the police team. Police fired back in self-defense and he was shot in the leg, they said.

He was arrested and later during interrogation, he identified as Shadab alias Chuha. Police recovered a .315 bore pistol, empty cartridges and a motorcycle from his possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Shadab has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY