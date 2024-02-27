Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in Nuh

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) In a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Police, a man wanted in multiple criminal cases was arrested from Nuh after a brief exchange of fire in the early hours on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Shakir alias Janu, was injured in an exchange of fire during his arrest, an officer said, adding that he received a bullet in his leg.

Police said he was travelling on a motorbike when he was stopped by a joint team of Delhi and Haryana police.

The officer said Janu was allegedly involved in the murder of a Delhi Police head constable and firing at the residence of a Haryana legislator.

He was also declared as proclaimed offender (PO) in two cases in Delhi and had a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest, the officer said.