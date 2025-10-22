Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head was arrested after an encounter with police here, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Vikas Sonkar of Deoria district, was injured in the encounter and hospitalised, the police officials said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (North) Dinesh Kumar Shukla said a joint team of the Special Operations Group and local police signalled two men on a motorcycle to stop near Malera village late on Tuesday night. However, the two tried to flee and opened fire, prompting police to retaliate.

Sonkar was shot in both legs during the exchange of fire and was caught. He has been admitted to the district hospital. His accomplice escaped under the cover of darkness and efforts are being made to arrest him, the ASP said.

Police said Sonkar was wanted for robbing and killing a teacher two months ago.