Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with police in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A criminal wanted under the Gangsters Act was injured in an encounter with police here, officials said on Wednesday.

The encounter took place near the ATL Ground under the Kotwali Dehat police station area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday during a checking drive, the police officials said.

Station House Officer Pushpraj Singh and his team were conducting routine checking when the accused, Atul Gaur alias Raja (29), a resident of Bhupiyamau here, opened fire at the police party, said Circle Officer (City) Shiv Narayan Vyas.

Police retaliated and Gaur sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was overpowered and arrested, the officer said.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said.

According to police, Gaur was admitted to a medical college for treatment. He was wanted under the Gangsters Act and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

They said 38 criminal cases are registered against him in Pratapgarh and Jaunpur districts. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV