Wanted criminal arrested after exchange of fire in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, officials said on Tuesday.

The criminal, Ravi alias Rinku (42), of Gokal Pur village, is the main accused in a murder case registered on Saturday. Three of his associates have already been arrested in the case, police said.

According to police, Ravi and his friend allegedly killed Neeraj Arora following an argument over a minor issue while all of them were consuming liquor in the Gokalpuri area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said Ravi faces seven criminal cases, including three of murder in Pandav Nagar, Jyoti Nagar and Gokalpuri.

In the last 10 years, cases of dacoity, extortion and criminal assault were also registered against him, the DCP said.

On Monday night, a trap was laid near Ganda Nala in Gokalpuri based on a tip-off that Ravi was coming to meet someone there, Tirkey said.

He arrived on a motorcycle and when he was signalled to stop, he opened fire at the police party. He fired twice but fortunately, no one was hurt. The police team retaliated and Ravi sustained a bullet injury in his left leg, the officer said.

The accused is undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital. A good quality 7.65 mm pistol with one live round in the chamber and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from him, Tirkey said.