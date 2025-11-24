Wanted criminal arrested after police encounter in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior, Nov 25 (PTI) A history-sheeter with several criminal cases to his name was apprehended after a brief encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

Kapil Yadav, a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 10,000, sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the exchange of fire that took place around 5 am in the Mohanpur area, about 25 km from the district headquarters, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said.

Kapil had been on the run after attacking some people over a land dispute in the Murar area on November 21, he said.

"The police had launched a hunt for him and announced a reward of Rs 10,000," the official said.

Singh said that on Sunday night, the police received information that the accused was planning to flee Gwalior, and based on the tip-off, they searched a van at Mela Ground and apprehended his associate, Aman Yadav, with an illegal firearm, while Kapil managed to escape.

The accused was traced to a brick kiln in Mohanpur in the early hours of the day, where he allegedly opened fire at the police team instead of surrendering, prompting retaliatory firing, the official said.

He sustained an injury to his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, he added.

According to the police, he faces around 12 criminal cases and was also slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in the past. PTI COR LAL ARU