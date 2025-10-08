Wanted criminal arrested after police encounter in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested following an exchange of fire with the police during a routine check on Wednesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Shamim alias Nankulle, a resident of Quraishi Ka Purwa, under the Udaipur police station area of Pratapgarh district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said the encounter took place near Uchhapur Road.

"A police team was conducting a check when the criminal started firing at them," Rai said.

Police fired in retaliation, and Shamim suffered a bullet injury to his leg and was arrested.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges, and the motorcycle used in the incident from his possession.

The injured accused was admitted to the Sangipur Community Health Centre for treatment.

According to the police, Shamim alias Nankulle has a total of 20 serious criminal cases registered against him in Pratapgarh and Raebareli districts.