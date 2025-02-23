Wanted criminal arrested for 2022 daylight robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A man wanted for allegedly looting jewellery, cash and phones at gunpoint in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area in 2022 was arrested by Delhi Police, an official said on Sunday.

Sunder Paswan, who has multiple cases of robbery, burglary and murder, was arrested by the crime branch near GB Pant Hospital on Friday.

He had been absconding for over two years after obtaining interim bail, the official said.

In 2022, he and his three associates looted Rs 3.5 lakh, gold jewellery and mobile phones in Samaypur Badli.

"After securing interim bail during his trial, he evaded surrender by frequently changing locations. A non-bailable warrant was issued against him. Acting on secret information, a team apprehended him in Delhi," the officer said.

During interrogation, Paswan admitted to his involvement in multiple criminal cases, he added. PTI BM SKY SKY