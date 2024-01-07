Wanted criminal arrested from Bihar's Rajgir: Police

Jamshedpur, Jan 7 (PTI) A criminal wanted in over two-and-a-half dozen cases was arrested from Rajgir in Bihar, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Harish Singh alias Chotu Singh, a member of the notorious Akhilesh Singh gang, was arrested by a police team headed by SP (City) Mukesh Kumar Lunayat from a hotel in Rajgir on Saturday, SSP Kishore Kaushal said at a press conference here.

Altogether 30 criminal cases were registered against Singh under various sections of IPC and arms Act including murder and criminal conspiracy under different police stations of East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts in Jharkhand, SSP said, adding that Singh was carrying a bounty of Rs 40,000 on his head.

Kaushal said a special team led by Lunayat was constituted after receiving information that Singh along with his aides was intimidating businessmen for money for the past few days.

The SSP said following his arrest, Singh tried to misguide police with his fake Aadhaar cards but failed. Police have seized two fake Aadhaar cards and four smartphones.

Kaushal said Singh was brought here on transit remand from Rajgir. PTI BS MNB