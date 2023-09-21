Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted in murder and attempt to murder cases, an official said on Thursday.

Police said Md Zakir, a resident of Govind Puri, faces several criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and firing on police teams.

"We got secret information about the accused that he would come to meet his associate near Akshardham Flyover on the National Highway-9. He was arrested near the flyover," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar.

He said the accused was active in the national capital from 2013.

"In 2018, the accused got bail in an attempt to murder case of 2016, and since then he has skipped court proceedings. In 2022, he was declared a proclaimed offender, and police declared a reward of Rs 20,000 on him," said the DCP. PTI BM MNK BM MNK TIR TIR