Wanted criminal arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) A wanted criminal linked to the Royal Singh gang was arrested here on Sunday after an 11 month hunt, police said.

Mohd Ayaz alias Shantoo, a resident of Gujjar Nagar, had been on the run for nearly a year.

Acting on specific and credible inputs, a police team conducted a swift operation and successfully apprehended the accused from a hotel in Jewel chowk area of the city, a police spokesperson said.

“The arrested person is a history-sheeter and a habitual offender involved in nearly a dozen serious criminal cases since 2013,” he said.

A case was registered against him at police station city early this year.