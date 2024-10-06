Wanted criminal arrested with heroin, ganja in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 6 (PTI) A man wanted for serious offences, including robbery and attempted murder, was arrested with heroin and ganja in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a narcotics team of the Navi Mumbai police apprehended the accused, Rajan Bala Rathod (32), on Panvel highway on Friday, an official said.

The team seized 21 gm of heroin, 1 kg of ganja, and other paraphernalia worth Rs 6 lakh from the accused, he said.

Rathod, a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, has seven registered cases to his name offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and Indian Penal Code at different police stations in Mumbai, the official said. PTI COR ARU