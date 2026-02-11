Wanted criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000 arrested in J’khand’s Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Feb 11 (PTI) A youth wanted in 21 criminal cases was among three persons arrested in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Adesh Ganjhu (21), was earlier associated with the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a Maoist splinter group, and carried a reward of Rs 50,000, they said.

Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav said police received information that Ganjhu and his associates were planning to carry out unlawful activities in Pakrua forest area within Bariyatu police station limits.

"Based on the information, a police team was set up, and three criminals were arrested from the area," Gaurav told reporters.

The other two criminals were identified as Ujjwal Kumar (22) and Subhash Kumar (21).

Two pistols, 35 live cartridges, documents and pamphlets of TSPC and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The SP said Ganjhu was wanted in 21 criminal cases related to extortion, firing and arson in Latehar, Chatra and Hazaribag.