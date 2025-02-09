Wanted criminal evading arrest for two years held in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested here on Sunday after a two-year hunt, police said.

Surjan Sansi, a resident of Rehal village of Bishnah, is a history-sheeter and his arrest is a major success for police in its drive against gangsters, a police spokesperson said.

He said Sansi was evading arrest for the past two years and was wanted in connection with the killing of a man identified as Akshay Kumar in Ramgarh area of Samba district in December 2023.

A police party from Bishnah police station arrested Sansi from his hideout in Jammu.