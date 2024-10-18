Wanted criminal held after encounter in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A criminal wanted in over a dozen cases was arrested after an encounter here, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Shailu alias Shailendra Chauhan (35), a resident of Mainpuri district, carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was nabbed in a joint operation by local police and Special Operation Group on Thursday night, they said.

“Chauhan received bullet injuries on his legs during the encounter. He has been hospitalised at the community health centre in Farah," Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said.

The encounter took place when he was on his way to Bharatpur from Mainpuri, he said.

Advertisment

The arrested accused has 18 cases, including kidnapping, theft and the Gangster Act, registered against him, the police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB